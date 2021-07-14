Four Chinese Nationals Among Ten Killed After Explosion Hits Bus in Pakistan

At least ten individuals, including four Chinese citizens have been killed while several others were injured after a vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Pakistan, media reported,, citing local officials.
The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district early on Wednesday when the bus was on its way to the city of Dassu, the Daily Pakistan newspaper reported, citing Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Muhammad Arif.
Alarming news from peaceful Kohistan. A chines bus of Cggc hit by a suicidal car , 10 died 31 injured 🤕 in this morning 7:30 am. Local sources. @HamidMirPAK @CathayPak @geonews_urdu @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Jhagra pic.twitter.com/vzF48NfZlD— SAMIULLAH (@SamiNiazy) July 14, 2021
Reportedly blast struck a bus carrying Chinese Engineers, in the Pattan area of Upper Kohistan. More than 10 are feared dead. Chinese are working on Dam projects in that areas. pic.twitter.com/fzfpKlwy7J— Mudassir hussain (@MudassirSayyed) July 14, 2021
The local administration along with the police have reached the site and are carrying out a rescue operation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)