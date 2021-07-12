At Least One Killed, 10 Missing As Hotel Collapses in China - Video

At least one person was killed after a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, East China.
Seven were rescued from the rubble of the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel, according to CCTV state broadcaster, and 10 are still missing.
Chine : L'hôtel Four Seasons Kaiyuan, n°188 de la route Youche, ville de Songling, district de Wujiang, ville de Suzhou (Jiangsu), s'est effondré vers 15h33 le 12 juillet 2021. Selon les informations préliminaires, il y avait 15 personnes enregistrées dans 13 chambres. pic.twitter.com/H0MZQVd7EG— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) July 12, 2021
The Wujiang District Emergency Duty Office said that the district head and other chiefs have arrived at the scene.
"Relief operations are continuing and an investigation is under way to determine what caused the tragedy," state television CCTV said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
The Siji Kaiyuan hotel opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms.
All comments
Show new comments (0)