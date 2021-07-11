Kabul Activates Anti-Missile System as Taliban Gain Ground

"It is the most advanced system in the world in terms of repelling rockets and missiles," Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian tweeted.
The system was installed in Kabul only recently, Arian said. It went live at 2 a.m. (21:30 GMT Saturday). He assured Kabul residents that security forces stood ready to protect their lives.
The Taliban* organisation (banned in Russia) was emboldened by the announcement of US troop pullout in April. Militants quickly pushed into key northern cities and overran large swaths of land across Afghanistan.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
