Register
18:55 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    United States Marines from the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines Warlords and Afghan National Army soldiers walk in formation during an operation in the Garmsir district of the volatile Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009

    Afghan Government Unlikely to Keep Hold of Country After Western Troops Leave, Experts Suggest

    © AP Photo / Kevin Frayer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083328421_0:164:3068:1890_1200x675_80_0_0_f42262a250596b88d7857239597f8c9c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107091083350638-afghan-government-unlikely-to-keep-hold-of-country-after-western-troops-leave-experts-suggest/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - The Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) is likely to seize the whole of Afghanistan, returning to the situation prior to the US intervention in October 2001, the experts told Sputnik following the fall of the Northern province of Badghis.

    The foreign troops withdrawal, almost compete on the American side ahead of the September 11 deadline, is widely feared to bring about a humanitarian crisis in the country and cause waves of refugees to flee to the neighboring states. Experts have also questioned the Afghan government's ability to defend itself without the allies' support.

    "I don’t see the official Kabul government of president Ashraf Ghani be able to control the country after the departure of the last American soldiers in September," Pierre Henrot, security consultant and former UN observer, said, noting that the situation is very reminiscent of Vietnam after the United States left the country.

    "Ultimately, the Taliban* will take the whole country. We are there in a medieval type of war and I don’t think Europe can play any role there. It is a purely Afghan confrontation. Simply look at the situation prior to 9/11. It will be exactly the same, without any place for Western values," Henrot remarked.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    NATO Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Leaves Locals Under ‘Uncontrollable Fire' as Taliban Surges
    The twenty-year conflict is the longest war in American history and, as President Joe Biden stressed, he does not want "to send a third generation of American soldiers to fight there." The government in Kabul continues to fight, and many Afghans who have collaborated with the Western allies are being exfiltrated to the European Union.

    "Europe must get ready to suffer another wave of refugees, like the 2015-2016 influx of Syrians. Since 2015, there are already large groups of Afghans among the refugees and migrants arriving in Europe," Louis Le Hardy de Beaulieu, political sciences professor at Belgian UCLouvain university, said.

    He stressed that another major issue would be the culture of opium, which has "deeply corrupted the successive Kabul governments."

    "The situation will worsen and Europe can expect humanitarian problems inside and outside Afghanistan," Le Hardy de Beaulieu added.

    The European Union might be able to influence the post-war period through diplomacy, the professor said, but only if democratic structures are maintained. This, however, will be hardly achievable in Afghanistan, based on its prior history — as such, Europe had almost no relations with the Afghan authorities during the rule of the Taliban in the second half of the nineties.

    As a result, Le Hardy de Beaulieu agreed with the opinion that things will fall back to the situation prior to American intervention to find and kill al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

    * The Taliban is deemed a terrorist group by Russia.

    Tags:
    refugees, Afghanistan War, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse