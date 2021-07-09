6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Minahasa, Sulawesi, Indonesia, EMSC Says

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake took place in Minahasa, Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) July 9, 2021
There have been no reports of injured people or damage to property.
No tsunami alert has been declared.
Indonesia, an island archipelago made up of more than 17,000 volcanic islands, is part of the infamous Ring of Fire. It is a seismically active area in the Pacific that regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, caused by the collision and destruction of lithospheric plates.
All comments
Show new comments (0)