Video: BTS' New Song 'Permission to Dance' Takes Internet by Storm

K-Pop sensation BTS are once again making waves worldwide following the release of their new single "Permission to Dance" on Friday.
Th track has already amassed 22 million views on YouTube – the music videos show the members dressed as cowboys singing and dancing in a desert.
"Permission to Dance" was co-written by Ed Sheeran and BTS fans, knowns as the BTS ARMY, have been taken by surprise by the use of sign language in the choreography. They have been flooding social media with joyous reactions to the new track.
#PermissionToDance choreo has international sign languages ( joy,dance, peace)— taehyung pics⚡️ (@taehyungpic) July 9, 2021
Kim Taehyung used sign languages on multiple occasions before and now it’s included in their choreo
This is so sweet 🥺
BTS V #BTSBackandButterThanEver pic.twitter.com/DoHmYQVByn
This little sope dance break literally healed my soul to the core. #PermissionToDancepic.twitter.com/jirrLCTnyZ— Grace⁷ (@wingsonhope) July 9, 2021
Jungkook wrecking everything I hold dear with this whole short hair - eye brow piercing look.— Reno⁷ (@RenoNY) July 9, 2021
Sheeeeeeeeeeesh.#BTS #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/OM5YWARUXv
It's so hard to pick a favorite moment in #PermissionToDance... but it might be here when @BTS_twt danced so happily with the crew and staff. They're all just having the time of their lives, just sharing such a special moment together!! 🥺😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/RSBFdqMmjG— christa⁷ 🧈 (@ryuminating) July 9, 2021
BTS' last summer smash hit “Butter” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, marking their longest run as number one.
