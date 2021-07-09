Three People Killed, Over 20 Injured in Factory Fire in Bangladesh, Reports Say

The fire broke out at the seven-story building of the Hashem Foods factory on Thursday, with firefighters continuing putting off flames as of Friday morning, according to the report.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh on july 09, 2021.— Piyas Biswas (@PiyasBiswas) July 8, 2021
© Piyas Biswas / NB pic.twitter.com/HbKpC45WT5
The injured victims have been hospitalized. Some of them jumped off windows in a bid to escape from the blaze.
One of the survivors told the UNB that the toll of casualties is likely to change as some 7,000 to 8,000 people were working inside the factory.
