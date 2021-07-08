Register
13:54 GMT08 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    As US and UK Troops Exit Afghanistan, is History About to Repeat Itself in Kabul?

    © REUTERS / Afghanistan Ministry of Defence
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083313674_0:5:1200:680_1200x675_80_0_0_45701f10e027c56fbf2ac12c4b5d3414.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107081083338190-as-us-and-uk-troops-exit-afghanistan-is-history-about-to-repeat-itself-in-kabul/

    Tajikistan has taken in 1,000 refugees who have fled from fighting in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province between government forces and the Taliban. Is the current Afghan government doomed to the same fate as befell President Mohammad Najibullah?

     

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said most British troops have now left Afghanistan.

    He told Parliament: "All British troops assigned to NATO's mission in Afghanistan are now returning home. For obvious reasons, I will not disclose the timetable of our departure, though I can tell the house that most of our personnel have already left."

    The Pentagon says 90 percent of US military forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan, with the rest expected to leave by September.

    ​The US withdrawal, which was announced by President Joe Biden earlier this year, comes as the Taliban’s offensive in northern Afghanistan has caused panic.

    Hundreds of Afghan government soldiers retreating from the Taliban have also taken shelter over the border in Tajikistan.

    The security situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated this month as the last of the NATO forces withdraw after 20 years in the country and on Wednesday, 7 July, the Taliban were reported to have fought their way into the city of Qala-i-Naw, capital of the western province of Badghis.

    ​The Afghan government began negotiations with the Taliban last year.

    But Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad told Sputnik on Wednesday, 7 July: "Unfortunately the Taliban refused to continue negotiations under various pretexts and did not fulfill their obligations to the international community to reduce the level of violence, start constructive negotiations and break ties with international terrorist groups.”

    Many Afghans are wondering whether it will only be a matter of time before the Taliban retake Kabul.

    In an article published this week BBC foreign correspondent Lyse Doucet - who was in Kabul in January 1989 when the last Soviet troops left - has drawn similarities with the situation then and now.

    She pointed out Australian and Belgian diplomats have already quit Kabul, the French are preparing to leave and the British embassy staff are continuing to assess the situation.

    Between 1979 and 1989 a left-wing government in Kabul, supported by Moscow, tried to introduce equality for women and other socialist policies which were resisted by reactionary Muslims in rural Afghanistan.

    In February 1989 the last Soviet troops crossed the border and exited Afghanistan, leaving the government of President Mohammed Najibullah to fight on against an array of mujahideen groups which included the US-backed Ahmed Shah Massoud and the Pakistan-backed Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

    ​In the spring of that year Najibullah’s forces equited themselves well at the battle of Jalalabad and in 1990 hundreds of mujahideen were killed when Massoud’s men clashed with Hekmatyar’s Hezb-e-Islami.

    But in August 1991 Boris Yeltsin took over in the Kremlin and cut off all military and economic support to Najibullah’s regime.

    ​The mujahideen closed in on Kabul and when, in March 1992, Afghan Army General Abdul Rashid Dostum - an ethnic Uzbek - defected with his men; it was the beginning of the end for Najibullah.

    In April 1992 Najibullah was forced to resign and took sanctuary in the UN compound as the different mujahideen groups fought with each other over control of Kabul.

    Political anarchy and civil war wracked Afghanistan until September 1996 when a new force - the Taliban - conquered Kabul and took control.

    They executed Najibullah - hanging him from a lamppost after torturing him - and forced Massoud’s moderate mujahideen to retreat back to the Panjshir Valley.

    In 2001, in the wake of 9/11, a US-led NATO force would invade Afghanistan in pursuit of Osama Bin Laden and al-Qaeda who had been hosted by the Taliban, who shared his extreme Islamic worldview.

    The Taliban retreated to the mountains and fought on for 20 years, resisting liberal ideas like women being allowed to go to school or university or work.

    Now they look like they are on their way back.

    On Thursday, 8 July, human rights activists called on Joe Biden’s administration to provide up to 2,000 visas for vulnerable women who are at risk after the US troops pull out from Afghanistan.

    The Khaama Press reported 18,000 translators and interpreters in Afghanistan have applied for special immigration visas fearing they will be face retribution from the Taliban as “collaborators.”

    At the weekend hundreds of women marched through the streets in the central province of Ghor with weapons, actively defying the Taliban.

    Halima Parastish, head of the women’s directorate in Ghor province, told The Guardian: “Some women just wanted to inspire the security forces, it was just symbolic. But many more, including me, were ready to go to the battlefields.”

    But a Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, is quoted in the same article saying: “Women will never pick up guns against us. They are helpless and forced by the defeated enemy.”

    In 1992 an Afghan government supported by a foreign power collapsed, three years after that country’s troops withdrew.

    In 2021 foreign troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan again but few doubt it will take three years for the government to lose control of Kabul to the Taliban.

     

    Tags:
    General Najibullah, Soviet Union, US Forces Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse