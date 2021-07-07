Afghanistan Urges Regional Powers to Pressure Taliban to End Violence and Launch Peace Talks

The government of Afghanistan is calling on regional powers to pressure the Taliban in order to put an end to violence and pave the way for constructive peace talks, a representative of the country's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We call on regional countries to jointly take comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and foreign fighters in Afghanistan and across the region", Gran Hewad said.
The diplomat went on to say that in order to achieve peace in the country at last, the international community should pressure the Taliban* to make a political decision, end violence, and engage in a constructive dialogue with Kabul.
Hewad added that the Afghan government is open to international cooperation to ensure measures are taken to guarantee the safety of foreign diplomatic staff.
"The Government of Afghanistan, within the framework of internationally recognised conventions and laws on the protection of diplomats, is responsible for ensuring the security of diplomatic missions and the diplomats themselves. And for this [purpose], the government is ready for any cooperation and taking the necessary measures", he said when asked whether the authorities have beefed up security measures given the withdrawal of foreign forces.
The United States and NATO began withdrawing their forces from the country in May. This comes more than a year after Washington and the Taliban reached an agreement in which the exit of foreign troops was one of the conditions.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
