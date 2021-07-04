29 Bodies Recovered From Philippines Army Plane Crash Site, Military Commander Says

The military plane crash death toll has risen to 29, Philippine’s military commander Major General William Gonzales said.
"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," he said.
A #Philippines Army Military C-130 plane carrying at least 85 people have crashed.
Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive Jolo island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the region.
He added that 17 people remain unaccounted for while 50 have been hospitalised.
17 soldiers died while 40 injuried after #Philippines' C-130 military plane crashed in southern town; Patikul Sulu on Sunday afternoon. Search, rescue and retrieval is still ongoing.
📸 Pondohan TV & JTF Sulu pic.twitter.com/xEDaBufJiL
Earlier in the day, a C-130 plane crashed while attempting to land on Jolo Island in the Sulu province. General Sirilito Sobehana, chief of staff of the Philippine Armed Forces, said the plane missed the runway. Lorenzana previously reported that, according to preliminary data, there were 92 people on board, including three pilots and five other crew members.
