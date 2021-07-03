Houses Destroyed, People Missing After Large Landslide in Japan - Videos

The landslide, which was caused by heavy rains along the Pacific coast of Japan, occurred at 10 a.m. local time [01:00 GMT] and destructed 10 houses, the Kyodo news agency reported.
A #landslide engulfs houses and leaves 19 people missing in #Japan 's Shizuoka region, a local official says, following days of #heavyrain . pic.twitter.com/9CqoJpVbpD— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) July 3, 2021
Emergency crews launched a rescue operation in the area, and prefecture authorities asked the Japan Self-Defense Forces for assistance, the national media reports. The city art museum was converted into a temporary shelter, with 14 people evacuated there so far.
A landslide engulfs houses and leaves 19 people missing in #Japan's #Shizuoka region, a local official says, following days of heavy rain— DK (@freespeech_dcvk) July 3, 2021
Television footage shows a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in #Atami city
pic.twitter.com/A3HUxS6zMa
Landslide causes severe damage in Atami in Shizouka prefecture, Japan.#JapanLandslide #AtamiLandslide pic.twitter.com/IN73KJKvRL— Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) July 3, 2021
At least 300 millimeters (12.7 inches) of rainfall hit Shizuoka prefecture in the last 48 hours, the weather service says, which is nearly as much as a monthly average for the area in June.
