Lovers in Indonesia Get Flogged for Pre-Marital Sex

A woman in Indonesia ended up collapsing and passing out after receiving 100 lashes for engaging in pre-marital sex.
According to the Daily Mail, the flogging was delivered in public in the city of Lhokseumawe on Monday, with the woman’s male lover also receiving 100 lashes, with the "Sharia law punishment" being administered by the regional Islamic police force known as the Wilayatul Hisbah, and the Public Order Agency.
Lhokseumawe is located in the province of Aceh, Indonesia’s "only region with the autonomy to enforce Sharia law", the newspaper points out.
As the woman received multiple lashes, she eventually collapsed, falling onto her face.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
SHOCKING moment woman passes out in pain after 100 lashes for pre-marital sex (Disturbing Video)— Hari Krishna 😷 (@hrkittu143) July 2, 2021
The horrific punishment was dished out by the Islamic Police Force in Indonesia under Sharia law.
the country's only region with the autonomy to enforce Sharia law 😟 pic.twitter.com/RclbPHXlod
"[She] had to be carried away from the location because she fainted after receiving 100 lashes," Wilayatul Hisbah chief Zulkifli said as quoted by the newspaper.
Other people who were flogged in public there at the time included the man who allegedly provided a room for the aforementioned couple, with him being punished with 75 lashes, and two individuals who got 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.
