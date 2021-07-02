Taliban Welcome US Forces' Withdrawal From Bagram Air Base

"We consider the evacuation of all US forces from Bagram a positive step and seek the withdrawal of foreign forces from all parts of the country. Such is in the interest of both them and Afghans. Afghans can move closer to peace and security with the complete withdrawal of foreign forces," Mujahid said.
Earlier this week, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported, citing an unnamed US military spokesperson, that the Bagram Air Base would be handed over to the Afghan security forces.
The US presidential administration pledged to finish the troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan by 11 September, which will put an end to the 20-year operation in the Asian nation.
* Banned in Russia
