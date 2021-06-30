Register
12:54 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Imran Khan Wonders Why Pakistan Should Take Sides in US-China Rivalry

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMAD ISMAIL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082743799_0:0:2720:1530_1200x675_80_0_0_6c1d31a8b596c3b3a6a1dbfbd6c2d85d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106301083271432-imran-khan-wonders-why-pakistan-should-take-sides-in-us-china-rivalry/

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been attacked by some Western media outlets after he refused to criticise China's policy in the Xinjiang region and the alleged human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims during a recent interview. He said he believed the Chinese version that no atrocities are being committed against the Uyghurs.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that his country has been under pressure from the US and other Western powers over its relationship with China but Islamabad will not yield to demands to reconsider its "deep ties" with Beijing.

    In an interview with the China Global Television Network (CGTN), Prime Minister Khan talked about the rivalry between China and the United States and its impact on Pakistan. 

    "There is a strange great power rivalry taking place in the region. You see the United States being wary of China. The way China and the US are looking at each other creates problems because what the United States is doing is it's formed this regional alliance called the Quad, which is US, India, and a couple of other countries. From this point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair for the US or Western powers for countries like us to take sides. Why should we have to take sides? We should have good relationships with everyone", he stated.  

    The Quad consists of the US, India, Australia, and Japan and has been formed to uphold "a rules-based international order" in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese "assertiveness" in the region.  

    "The idea that India is supposed to lean to the Western world to counterbalance China is going to be very detrimental for India", Khan told the Global Times during an online press conference on Tuesday.

    He said that China is too strong, and India will benefit from trade with China, which is much more advantageous than acting as a sort of counterbalance. Khan added that if any country were to lose out, it is going to be India.

    "If pressure is put on Pakistan to change its relationship with China or downgrade its relationship - it's not going to happen because our relationship is very deep", he said, adding, "No matter how much pressure is put on us, the Pakistan-China relationship will not change".

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Pakistani PM Imran Khan Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
    Speaking about ways to deepen the "already strong ties between the two countries", Prime Minister Khan said that trade has helped foster a stronger bond.

    Referring to the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as "the biggest thing happening in Pakistan" Khan said, "For us, this is where we think our economic future is moving towards".

    The CPEC, which connects the Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan Province with China's Xinjiang Province, is the flagship project of Beijing's ambitious multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). 

    He said that China "always stood with us" whenever Pakistan "was in trouble politically, internationally, or in a conflict with a neighbour". 

    "In good times everyone stands with you but in your difficult time you remember those people who stood by you. That is why you will find that in Pakistan, people always have a special fondness for people in China", Khan stated.  

    Imran Khan has recently come under heightened scrutiny from the mainstream media after he accused the West of hypocrisy, saying that they ignore the plight of the people of Kashmir, while making such a "big issue" out of the alleged mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims reportedly lodged at so-called "re-education" camps in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

    "How come this is such a big issue to the Western world. Why are the people of Kashmir ignored? It is much more relevant. Compared to what might be going [on] with the Uyghurs, 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed. There are 800,000 Indian troops… Literally, it is an open prison in Kashmir. Nine million Kashmiris are put there. Why is that not an issue? I think it is hypocrisy", the Pakistani prime minister said in an interview with Axios last week.

    The Pakistani prime minister refused to criticise China over its alleged abuses in the Xinjiang region, stating that Islamabad discusses all issues with Beijing "behind closed doors".

    "China has been one of the greatest friends to us in our most difficult times. When we were really struggling, our economy was struggling, China came to our rescue. So, we respect the way they are and whatever issues we have, we speak behind closed doors", Khan added.

    Related:

    China Launches Second Multi-Role Warship for Pakistan's Navy
    China's Envoy Was Staying at Pakistan Hotel Where Parking Lot Blast Left 4 Dead - Minister
    Afghanistan Backs Bigger Role for Pakistan Amid Deepening Cooperation With China on BRI Projects
    Tags:
    Sputnik, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), US, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse