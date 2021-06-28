Man in South Korea Kills Himself After Urinating on a Woman in the Subway

On the 28th of June a man, who was under investigation without detention by the police on charges of obscenity, was found dead in a flower bed near his home in Songdo-dong.
The man in his twenties was previously convicted of urinating on the back of a woman while on the escalator at Juan Station. After the woman felt something was wrong, she tried to force the man to go to the police office in the station and the pair got into a fight but the woman managed to ask for help and dragged the trespasser to the police. There police found out that the man was drunk and tried to flee after committing such a crime.
According to Korean law, the case will be closed with no prosecution as the suspect died before the investigation terminated.
