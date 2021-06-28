At Least Seven People Die as Building Collapses After Explosion in Bangladesh's Dhaka, Police Say

The explosion, which took place on late Sunday, is likely to have been caused by a gas leak, the Bdnews24 news outlet reported.
"We have received information so far that seven people have been killed in the incident," Islam said, as quoted by Bdnews24.
Along with residents of the building, the list of at least 400 injured people also includes pedestrians and passengers of two buses that were damaged by the explosion.
The massive explosion in Dhaka's Moghbazar in the picture#Bangladesh #Moghbazar #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/WytSneEeIl— Mosrur Zunaid (@MosrurZunaid) June 27, 2021
⚡️ At least five people killed and injured 40+ others after an Air Conditioner explosion in #Dhaka, #Bangladesh on Sunday evening. #Explosion took place near lifestyle retail chain Aarong's #Moghbazar showroom, causing massive damage to the establishments nearby. | @Bangladesh_BN pic.twitter.com/rj1PoKW2v8— Bengal Newz Breaking ⚡️ (@Breaking_24X7) June 27, 2021
