SHINee Shines in MV Teaser for ‘Superstar’ for Their Japanese Comeback

SHINee's new Japanese mini-album “SUPERSTAR” is out on 28 June alongside an MV teaser for the lead song.
The title song “SUPERSTAR” is an impressive song with a powerful dance beat, with a message of encouragement to live a life of being proud of yourself without comparing yourself to others.
The album also includes new Japanese songs such as “Closer” and “SEASONS”, as well as the 7th Korean album title song “Don't Call Me” in Japanese and additionally, a Korean version of "Atlantis".
The music video for “SUPERSTAR” will be released on SMTOWN’s official YouTube channel on 29 June.
Fans of SHINee, officially called Shawols, are happy that the youngest member of the band, Taemin, pre-recorded all the material together with the other members while he is in his mandatory military service.
