'Emaciated' Kim Jong-un Leaves 'Everyone' in North Korea Heartbroken, State Media Claims

All of North Korea is "heartbroken" to see Kim Jong-un's visible weight loss, according to a recently aired interview on national television.
The KCTV broadcaster aired a programme where citizens of the North Korean capital were interviewed about their reactions to new songs glorifying the Supreme Leader and the state.
One middle-aged man appeared to speak on behalf of the whole country, telling a KCTV reporter that everyone in North Korea is pained to see the leader so "emaciated".
“Seeing our respected comrade General Secretary [Kim Jong-un] become emaciated like that, all the people became so heartbroken. Everyone is talking about it. We all just started to cry”, the man confessed.
In early June, speculation about Kim Jong-un's health was reinvigorated after the DRPK leader made a public appearance after a lengthy withdrawal from the public eye, looking visibly thinner. Last year, his "disappearance" ignited rumours that he might be comatose - or even dead.
