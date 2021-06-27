Sibling K-Pop Duo AKMU Set to Drop Music in July

YG Entertainment, the management agency for the famous folk-pop band AKMU, has confirmed that the group are filming a music video for a new song this July, saying all the details of the upcoming release will be revealed later.
This will be AKMU's first release since renewing their contract with YG Entertainment in January and about eight months since their last single, "HAPPENING" came out in November.
Chan-hyuk and Su-hyun are a brother and sister duo who've achieved huge success on the South Korean stage with their talent and charisma. Most of their released singles and albums immediately reach the Number 1 spot on all major music-streaming platforms in the country. Known for their producing and song-writing talents, this band is loved not only by Korean audiences, but also overseas.
