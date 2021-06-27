'Hello Future': K-Pop Band NCT Dream Brings Hippie Vibes in Latest MV Teaser

NCT Dream has dropped a music video teaser for their comeback title track "Hello Future". The clip came out on the 27th of June and is filled with summer vibes.
The song is a trap rhythm hip-hop dance song with the message that if we overcome troubles and continue to grow, our bond and love for each other will become stronger.
Moreover, the talented NCT sub-unit also released a refreshing song as a bonus ahead of their album. "Life Is Still Going On" is a groovy R&B pop track that will be added to the repackage album.
Fans are thrilled to see the summer-themed teaser and have high expectations for the upcoming album.
I'm so excited for their comeback😭😭#NCTDREAM_HelloFuture pic.twitter.com/UAk2CnWNq2— miræ⁴¹²⁷ (@BLINKzen49) June 26, 2021
the set of nct dream's hello future mv is so much effort and so creative. it really suits them, their concept and their song 💯 the best nct dream comeback again ig pic.twitter.com/b6Pk4qtgzo— lyn ᵔᴥᵔ (@haechanprints) June 26, 2021
please participate is for the brand reputation of #JISUNG 🚨https://t.co/nJ1EsD6sBm— noe 🛸 (@boohsung) June 19, 2021
dreamies we're so excited for this comeback! you're bringing us so much happiness already #hellofuture will be another great song/album! @NCTsmtown_DREAM <3 pic.twitter.com/1C3XvPKr1G— ᴀʟɪ (@sfwithfs) June 26, 2021
