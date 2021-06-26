Back on Deck: Stray Kids' Hyunjin Joins Upcoming Comeback

JYP Entertainment updated Hyunjin's schedule on 26 June regarding his presence on the release of Stray Kids' digital single at the end of the month.
According to the statement, Hyunjin will be joining Stray Kids in July for upcoming promotion dates.
The performer recently appeared in the music video for "Mixtape: OH" and many fans were glad to finally see him on the screen.
STAYs (the official name for the fandom) were happy to finally see their beloved idol.
Welcome home, Hyunjin 💓#LoveStay @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/SpzeLTg8vO— you can call me lina (@linarriashii) June 26, 2021
#HYUNJIN: guess who’s back pic.twitter.com/SybU0tHwrG— rizz (@linokatsuki) June 26, 2021
uhm no. now look at hyunjin instead and welcome him back #KIMWOOJIN_PREDEBUT pic.twitter.com/MosDEtqJQE— emmie⁷⁰³²⁵ ❄︎ (@jeonjungkuromi) June 26, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)