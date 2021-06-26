K-Pop Girl Band Brave Girls Throw 'Pool Party' in MV Teaser for Upcoming Side Single

The K-pop group Brave Girls dropped an MV teaser for “Pool Party” featuring DKB's E-Chan on 26 June.
"Pool Party" is the second most popular track from the 5th mini album “Summer Queen”, released back on 17 June. “Chi Mat Ba Ram”, as the lead single, was warmly welcomed by the audience, reflecting a delightful summer mood.
The MV for the title song received more than 20 million views in two days, highlighting the band’s success.
[🎉]— Brave Girls (@BraveGirls) June 20, 2021
Congratulations🥳
BRAVE GIRLS 5TH MINI ALBUM
[Summer Queen]
치맛바람 (Chi Mat Ba Ram) MV
20,000,000 VIEWS‼️
Thank You For FEARLESS😘#브레이브걸스 #BraveGirls#Summer_Queen#치맛바람 #ChiMatBaRam#피어레스 #FEARLESS#20M #20M_Views#올여름_쁘걸_바람이_불어와 pic.twitter.com/C01DPRRYcj
After debuting in 2011, the group went through multiple line-up changes and became popular only in March 2021 with a sudden compilation video of their “Rollin” song performance, which was released in 2018. The video and the song went viral and took top spots on the domestic charts, generating much anticipated public attention to Brave Girls’ work. The song became the first number-one in the group's career and made Brave Girls the third K-pop girl band in history after Blackpink and Oh My Girl to enter the Billboard K-pop Hot 100.
