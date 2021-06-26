Register
01:03 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Afghan President Ghani Says Region Should ‘Bet’ on Government Amid Taliban Offensive

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083244791_0:0:3067:1725_1200x675_80_0_0_52bf0c40b0245762a0d89f128f4a4695.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106261083244878-afghan-president-ghani-says-region-should-bet-on-government-amid-taliban-offensive/

    The US is preparing to evacuate up to 25,000 collaborators as it withdraws from Afghanistan, including interpreters, drivers, security guards, and clerks, among others, over fears they will be targeted for working with an occupation that has killed tens of thousands over the past two decades.

    Speaking in Washington, DC, on Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he has not asked US President Joe Biden to delay the pullout of US troops despite a renewed Taliban offensive, and that other nations should “bet” on his government in Kabul and not the rebels.

    Ghani traveled to the US with Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Friday to meet with senior US officials ahead of the final withdrawal of the main US force in Afghanistan in the next two weeks.

    "The false narrative of abandonment is just false," Ghani told reporters. He later noted that he did not ask the American president to delay the pullout of US troops, and said he respects the decision. However, he acknowledged it would have an enormous impact on the region.

    "President Biden's decision is a transformational decision that is going to have consequential results both for the people of Afghanistan and for the people of the United States in the region," Ghani said.

    "The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said. "Our troops may be leaving, but support for Afghanistan is not ending."
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021.

    On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that about 650 US troops would remain behind for security purposes at the US embassy and Kabul airport until as late as September, but that the rest of the remaining 2,500-strong US force would be out of the Central Asian country by July 4, citing an anonymous administration source. 

    The withdrawal is part of a deal engineered in February 2020 with the Taliban, an Islamist militant group that ruled Afghanistan for several years until be overthrown by the US invasion in October 2001, at which time it returned to irregular warfare against the US and the new US-backed Afghan government. However, almost 20 years later, the US and its allies have failed to destroy the Taliban, which controls much of the countryside outside of a handful of large cities like Kabul and Herat.

    The ceasefire is just between the Taliban and the US, though: no parallel deal with the Kabul government of Ghani has yet been reached.

    Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that Ghani had negotiated with the Taliban “in good faith,” but "for almost 10 months now we have had no serious engagement from the Taliban for serious peace negotiation and no response to our proposed peace plan and absolutely no counter proposals.”

    Since the passing of the initially-agreed US pullout date of May 1, the Taliban has mounted a new offensive across several northern districts, capturing towns and entering the major cities of Kunduz and Maimana, the New York Times reported on Monday.

    UN special envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the Security Council on Tuesday that more than 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts had been captured by the Taliban since then.

    "Those districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn," Lyons said.

    However, parallel to the US pullout, the Afghan security forces have seen a wave of new recruits joining up to fight back against the Taliban advance, according to the Washington Post

    “Everyone has a stake in the system now,” a security adviser to Ghani told the Post on Friday. “Even our strongest critics have enjoyed the freedoms that came with civilian rule. Nobody wants things to go backwards. Our forces can’t be in every village, and we are counting on the people to help. They are not trying to grab power, they are defending the system.” 

    Related:

    Tajikistan's Border Guard on High Alert Amid Crisis in Afghanistan's Kunduz, Official Says
    About 650 Troops to Remain in Afghanistan After US Completes Pullout, AP Reports
    Afghanistan No Longer Priority for West, So US Troops to Exit Despite Violence Reports, Analysts Say
    Tags:
    Ashraf Ghani, Taliban, US withdrawal, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse