Popular K-Pop Boy Band ATEEZ to Release First Japanese Single

Charismatic K-pop boy band ATEEZ, who have already gained a big fanbase, are gearing up for their first ever Japanese single and dropped a teaser on 24 June.
The album's title track "Dreamers" has been chosen as the ending theme of the anime series "Digimon Adventure" – while the album will be available 8 July.
Fans of the group are going wild over the release on social media.
I LEAVE MY PHONE FOR A FEW HRS AND I COME BACK TO GIND OUT ATEEZ IS RELEASING A JAPAN ALBUM AND ONE OF THE SONGS IS GONNA BE THE ENDING THEME OF DIGIMON WHAT THE FGUCL— jeza - san misser ! (@SANSPR0MISE) June 24, 2021
ATEEZ Japan 1st Single ‘Dreamers' TV-SPOT— ً (@EBOYCHOISANI) June 23, 2021
HE IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/KCtEtpcKsn
It's ATEEZ Japan 1st SINGLE !! it looks like Wave 2.0 😭😭 It is for the ending theme of Digimon Adventure.#ATEEZxDIGIMON #ATEEZ pic.twitter.com/ZA0AQvG5aI— Song🥂 (@mingiyomie) June 24, 2021
Recently, Ateez participated in Mnet's survival show "Kingdom" against such groups as Stray Kids, The Boyz, SF9, iKON, and BTOB. Stray Kids were the eventual winners but ATEEZ has also left an impression with their powerful performances.
The eight-member boy band debuted in 2018 under the KQ Entertainment label and is one of the most successful 4th generation K-pop groups.
