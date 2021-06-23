Peruvians Share Videos of Tremor as Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Lima

The quake occurred at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles), in the Department of Lima.
No damage or injuries were reported.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the power of some of the tremors reached 5.8-magnitude, while the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 40-50 km, depending on the focus.
M5.8 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 78 km SE of #Lima (#Peru) 21 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/MPACHppnCS— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 23, 2021
Chilean social media users have shared their videos of the earthquake experience.
PERU | VIDEO CAPTA EL MOMENTO EXACTO EN EL CUAL OCURRE EL FUERTE SISMO. pic.twitter.com/3FQDMOsNQf— 🅸🅽🅵🅾🆂🅸🆂🅼🅾🅻🅾🅶🅸🅲 (@EarthquakeChil1) June 23, 2021
🇵🇪#PERÚ 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Más imágenes de la situación que se vive a esta hora tras el #sismo de magnitud 6,0 en el distrito de Mala, ubicado en el departamento de Lima.— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) June 23, 2021
🎥Video: @ApuestaloT#earthquake #terremoto #Temblor pic.twitter.com/I4WVZdleCz
🇵🇪#PERÚ 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Las personas salieron de sus casa tras el #sismo de magnitud 6,0 con epicentro en el distrito de Mala, ubicado en el departamento de Lima.— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) June 23, 2021
🎥@Rassivan #earthquake #terremoto #Temblor pic.twitter.com/8QWqSxwd4X
As reported by EMSC and the United States Geological Survey, earthquake shocks have been recorded in Peru for at least the last 10 hours, aftershocks sometimes reaching rather strong values.
Because Peru is located in a seismic zone, earthquakes are a common occurrence. It is due to the fact that near the Peruvian coast is the tectonic plate boundary between the Nazca and South American plates.
All comments
Show new comments (0)