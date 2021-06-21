Register
13:23 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Killing of Osama Bin Laden

    Pakistan Foreign Minister 'Passes' on Whether Osama Bin Laden Was 'Martyr or Terrorist'

    © Flickr / outtacontext
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106211083198979-pakistan-foreign-minister-passes-on-whether-osama-bin-laden-was-martyr-or-terrorist/

    Osama Bin Laden was the mastermind of the September 11 (9/11) attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City that killed nearly 3,000 people. In 2011, the former Al-Qaeda chief was killed in Pakistan during a US Navy SEAL raid. He was reportedly buried at sea.

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chose to "pass" when faced with the question of whether Osama Bin Laden should be remembered as a "martyr".

    Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is seen in Afghanistan. (File)
    © AP Photo
    10th Anniversary of Osama Bin Laden's Killing: Was Biden Against the Raid?
    Asked “Is [Bin Laden] a martyr?” Qureshi, after taking a few moments to collect his thoughts and stuttering a bit, answered: “I will let that one pass."

    The minister was speaking during an interview for Afghanistan's TOLO news channel on the TV.

    Lotfullah Najafizada, an Afghan journalist, was referring to the time last year when Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had described Bin Laden as a “martyr” during a parliamentary meeting. 

    “I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him,” the Prime Minister Khan said in June 2020.

    He had used the term “shaheed” which means “martyr” to describe Bin Laden.

    Responding to Najafizada, Qureshi, who along with Imran Khan is a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed that the prime minister had been quoted out of context by the media.

    “Out of context. He was quoted out of context,” Qureshi said while accusing a “certain section of the media” for “playing it up”.

    Meanwhile, a clip of the interview with Qureshi, which has been posted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, has gone viral on Twitter.

    ​Netizens have taken Qureshi to task for taking the diplomatic way out while speaking about Bin Laden - once the world's most wanted terrorist.

    ​After Bin Laden planned and carried out the major terrorist strike on the twin towers in New York City on 11 September 2001, finding Bin Laden became an important mission for the US authorities and special forces.

    In 2011, 10 years after 9/11, Bin Laden was killed in a surprise raid by US Special Forces in Pakistan’s Abbottabad city.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, martyr, 9/11 memorial, 9/11 attacks, 9/11 report, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, Osama bin Laden, Osama bin Laden, Osama Bin Laden, Imran Khan, Pakistan, Pakistan, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse