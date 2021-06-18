Register
15:57 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers in riot gear stand guard on a road

    Several Injured in Clashes in Balochistan as Protests Turn Violent Over PM Imran Khan-Backed Budget

    © REUTERS / AKHTAR SOOMRO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083184614_0:0:3067:1725_1200x675_80_0_0_33587c3f32279cee0dc10c1dc246baf5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106181083183937-several-injured-in-clashes-in-balochistan-as-protests-turn-violent-over-pm-imran-khan-backed-budget/

    Pakistan’s biggest province Balochistan has huge reserves of natural gas and the world’s largest stock of copper and gold. Despite its rich mineral wealth, the area's population ranks among the nation’s poorest, also ranking low in literacy and other socio-economic measurements.

    Several were injured as opposition politicians and their supporters clashed with police on Friday at the state parliament building in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

    ​The opposition politicians have been protesting for days against the state budget, arguing that it doesn’t provide funding for development projects in the constituencies they control.

    Crucial highway routes and roads leading to major cities have been blocked by opposition supporters over the past four days, reports say.

    On Friday, politicians from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami opposition parties blockaded the parliament gates to keep the government representatives from entering the building.

    The situation turned violent after the province's chief, Jam Kamal Khan, who, in national politics is a coalition ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached the parliament building to table the budget.

    After dispersing the protesters with the use of tear gas, the local Quetta police escorted Kamal Khan and other government lawmakers into the assembly.

    Jam Kamal Khan heads the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is the largest in Balochistan's assembly, with 23 representatives in the 65-member house.

    ​A government spokesman, Liaquat Shahwani, tried to mollify those in the opposition, saying that no constituency has been “ignored” in the budget.

    However, opposition-backed protesters, many of them hardline Islamists, continued to protest outside the parliament.

    ​According to Pakistan broadcaster Geo TV, the Quetta city police have been having talks with Malik Sikandar Khan, the opposition leader in the state parliament, to persuade protesters to vacate the parliament premises.

    Related:

    At Least Nine People Injured in IED Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan - Reports
    Six Pakistani Soldiers, One Civilian Killed in Two Separate Terror Incidents in Balochistan
    Seven Soldiers Dead in Terrorist Attack in Pakistan's Balochistan, Army Reports
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Balochistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse