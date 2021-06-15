Dancing Not Allowed During COVID: Pakistani Bride Plays Game of Rounders Wearing 24Kg Wedding Dress

A video of a Pakistani bride, wearing a 24kg wedding dress, playing a game of rounders with family is doing the rounds on social media. The bride opted for rounders as an alternative to indoor dancing which has been prohibited because of COVID-19 concerns.
In the thick of pandemic restrictions, Sabah Haneen, the bride, chose a novel way to have a blast on her wedding day nine months ago in the field with her family.
She posted a video on Twitter in which she can be seen hitting the ball and scoring a home run wearing a 24kg Pakistani wedding dress.
Dancing indoors wasn’t allowed under COVID rules when I got married in September 2020. So we played a game of rounders instead, and I scored a home run in my 24KG Pakistani wedding dress ⬇️✊🏽... Time to #innovate #weddings pic.twitter.com/uPVqWqOovw— Sabah Haneen (@sabahchoudhry) June 15, 2021
With more than 160,000 views and approximately 13,000 likes, the video has gone viral and is attracting a lot of praise for the bride's can-do spirit and readiness to improvise so as to find something innovative, unusual, and fun to do with her guests.
Well this is just some pure joy! https://t.co/BkgF3q23Bl— Jillian C. York 🏳️🌈 (@jilliancyork) June 15, 2021
I want to play rounders at my wedding! Love this 😂😍 https://t.co/yyop8YOJOZ— Georgie Beerman (@GeorgieBeerman) June 15, 2021
Dancing still not allowed - we are doing garden games at our family wedding on Saturday - hadn’t thought of rounders! https://t.co/4fXx19UFf7— Catherine Williams 🕷🕯🦋🐔🐸🐸🐸 (@revcatherine1) June 15, 2021
I think this is brilliant! What joy, laughter, friendship and shared fun - just what weddings should be about, regardless of what we’re ‘ allowed ’ to do. Hope you have joyous memories of your special day @sabahchoudhry and a wonderful life together! https://t.co/wFpN9DyITA— Kate Cayley (@cmcayley) June 15, 2021
This is one of the best things you'll see on the Internet this week... Possibly this year https://t.co/T3PvrnBrgT— Andy Harding (@Andy_Harding) June 15, 2021
