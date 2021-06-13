Register
04:46 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a face mask walks in front of a mural at the Leishenshan Hospital that had offered beds for coronavirus patients in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on April 11, 2020

    'Lab Leak': Why US & EU Shoot Themselves in Foot by Stirring Anti-China Stunt Amid Soaring Inflation

    © AFP 2021 / NOEL CELIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082937279_0:151:3132:1913_1200x675_80_0_0_2d4c990c12a2e4d031742c0d04867762.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106131083135261-lab-leak-why-us--eu-shoot-themselves-in-foot-by-stirring-anti-china-stunt-amid-soaring-inflation/

    US President Joe Biden's decision to launch a 90-day investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and revisit the theory of a potential leak from China's Wuhan Institute for Virology has raised many eyebrows in the People's Republic, says Beijing-based commentator Thomas W. Pauken II.

    On Friday, Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing "grave concerns" about "fabricated and peddled absurd stories claiming a Wuhan lab leak." According to Xinhua, Yang urged Washington "to respect facts and science, refrain from politicising COVID-19 origin tracing and concentrate on international anti-pandemic cooperation."

    'CIA-Inspired Propaganda Prank'

    Biden's push for a renewed investigation into the roots of COVID followed a release of a previously undisclosed US intelligence report claiming that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology "became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care."

    Although the Wuhan lab leak theory, advocated by Donald Trump, was previously dismissed as a crackpot idea by Big Media and Big Tech, it has since garnered more approving headlines. The proponents of the idea draw attention to the fact that scientists have yet to find the natural reservoir for SARS-CoV-2. However, there is no direct evidence supporting the lab leak hypothesis either.

    "At first, Beijing was surprised by the Biden administration when they announced a 90-day extension on an investigation over the Wuhan lab leak theory," says Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific Affairs commentator and author of US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal. "But let’s be logical. Why would this lab leak theory get dismissed as a conspiracy theory last year but suddenly be accepted as the truth this year? The blame Trump rhetoric is not a winning argument. If so, Democrats are admitting they will only investigate for political partisan reasons and you can’t expect a fair investigation from that."

    To complicate matters further, the lab leak theory is getting "wilder and wilder" with recent media stories, according to the author. While, initially it was rumoured to be just an accident, now "the media narrative is going with the story that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) not only manufactured it in the Wuhan Virus Lab but leaked it intentionally," Pauken notes.

    "Why would the Chinese government operate a lab to create dangerous viruses in a city with over 12 million people?" the commentator asks. "Why would the virus be leaked in a populated Chinese city with the intent of biowarfare? How would Beijing win biowarfare if they leak the virus among their own citizens and not at cities outside China’s territorial borders? I am not a scientist nor an expert on viruses or biowarfare but the lab leak theory makes no logical sense."

    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (L) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / HECTOR RETAMAL
    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (L) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020

    The fact that many people believe such strange narratives makes the author wonder about "how dangerous the Western media and the anti-China thought leaders have become that they can make ordinary people believe such nonsense about Beijing." Meanwhile, anti-China sentiment has already resulted in a spike in hate crimes against Asian people in the US.

    Pauken hopes that neutral and responsible scientists will get to the bottom of the pandemic's true origin. He does not rule out that the Wuhan lab leak narrative is nothing short of "a CIA-inspired 'propaganda prank" to smear China’s reputation to distract the public from the utter incompetence of how Western governments had responded to the pandemic in the early months of last year."

    "If scientists prove the conspiracy was not verified we could see a moment of truth when the US and China could reverse course and improve bilateral relations in the immediate aftermath," he suggests.
    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    FILE PHOTO: WHO team visits Wuhan Institute of Virology

    Anti-China Trend Undermines CAI

    Meanwhile, the resumed attacks on China over the COVID outbreak appear to be yet another manifestation of Biden's "Pivot to Asia," inherited from President Barack Obama and recently instrumentalised by British hawks, Pauken deems.

    The anti-China campaign can influence how sovereign governments communicate with the Chinese government, according to the author. If they begin to believe that the Wuhan Virus Lab Leak theory is fact and not fiction, they would likely distance themselves from Beijing, thus upending China's influence. When the public and government officials believe a string of lies, the ‘Pivot to Asia’ strategy becomes successful, according to Pauken.

    The West's anti-China campaign has already borne its bitter fruit: On May 20, 2021, the European Parliament passed a resolution to freeze ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) over human rights concerns. However, the deal may still be ratified if geopolitical tensions calm down.

    The CAI was aimed at easing European-Chinese trade barriers and has come under heavy criticism from American politicians and thought leaders after being agreed to in December 2020.

    The Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015
    © AFP 2021 / THIERRY CHARLIER
    The Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015

    Following the suspension of the deal, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson Gao Feng emphasised that the CAI is a mutually beneficial deal for the People's Republic and EU member states, as quoted by The Global Times.

    In particular, Gao noted that China-EU trade reached $250.3 billion in the first four months of 2021, up 42 percent year-on-year. At the same time, the EU's actual investment in China reached $1.95 billion in the same period, representing a 12.4 percent year-on-year increase, while China's direct investment in the EU amounted to $1.69 billion, up 70.8 percent.

    For the time being, the current anti-China trend is not good, according to Pauken: "So long as sovereign governments and the media keep talking about the virus, Beijing will be seen in a negative light," he presumes.

    However, when countries stop paying attention to the pandemic and shift their focus on economic matters, China stands a better chance to win back old friends in Asia and Europe, according to the Beijing-based commentator.

    "China is the world’s leading exporter," he says. "Inflation is soaring and that was partly caused by many countries placing trade and investment restrictions on Chinese companies. Global supply chains have been severely disrupted, but Chinese manufacturers and exporters can do their part to restore normal business flows and operations but that can’t happen until the US, UK, EU, ASEAN and other countries start to improve diplomatic relations with Beijing."

    Related:

    China Seeks to Control Indo-Pacific, Says Pentagon As It Accuses Beijing of Boosting Defence Budget
    Keystone Gets Canceled, China Points Finger at US Navy
    Netanyahu's Former Spymaster Says He 'Doesn't Understand' US Antagonistic Attitude Towards China
    Tags:
    pivot to Asia, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, investment, Wuhan, coronavirus, COVID-19, EU, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse