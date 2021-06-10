Register
14:11 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Wednesday, 24 July 2019 photo, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton addresses Parliament House in Australia's capital, Canberra.

    Military Build-Up in Indo-Pacific Makes War 'Less Remote', Says Australia As It Backs Quad

    © AP Photo / Rod McGuirk
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083117327_0:0:2574:1448_1200x675_80_0_0_f775b689230f54914796a559aa4b6406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106101083116915-military-build-up-in-indo-pacific-makes-war-less-remote-says-australia-as-it-backs-quad/

    In two separate speeches, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and defence minister Peter Dutton have backed the idea of greater cooperation among Earth's “liberal democracies” as a bulwark against “authoritarian regimes”. Morrison lauded the Quad grouping for showing the world "how democracies work".

    The ongoing military build-up in the Indo-Pacific region has made chances of conflict “less remote”, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said at a conference organised by the Canberra-based Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) on Thursday. Dutton also remarked that the Indo-Pacific has turned into an area of “sharpened focus” for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Japan, India and other like-minded countries.

    “All countries in the Indo-Pacific have a shared interest in ensuring continued stability and prosperity[…]. As a consequence, the prospect of military conflict is less remote than in the past,” the Australian minister said, noting, however, that not all nations are acting in a manner consistent with these goals.

    Dutton remarked that although he wanted his government to have a “productive relationship” with China, at the same time, Australia wouldn’t tolerate any breach of the international “rules-based order”.

    The minister said that Canberra’s ties to Beijing were not “complicated” at all, and the two nations couldn’t hope to have the same level of ties as those which existed between Australia and the US.

    Dutton admitted that the world appeared to be headed for a conflict of sorts between the “authoritarian regimes” and liberal democracies.

    During his remarks, he went on to back the prospect of more American troops on Australian soil, also observing that Canberra and Washington were in talks to base US Navy vessels near Perth, located at the Indian Ocean coast.

    He added that maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region was in Australia’s interest.

    Appearing at a separate panel discussion at the same conference, India’s deputy High Commissioner to Canberra Shri Palaniswamy Subramanyam Karthigeyan said that Quad - the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue alliance of the US, Japan, Australia and India - wasn’t a “containment strategy” and is “inclusive” in nature.

    (On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the Quad alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    (On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the "Quad" alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.

    In another important speech on the same day, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Quad must continue to demonstrate to the world "how liberal democracies work".

    During his address, delivered ahead of the opening of the G7+ Summit in the United Kingdom, Morrison backed his defence minister’s call for greater coordination among "liberal democracies", particularly the Quad nations.

    “As we affirmed at our first meeting of Quad leaders (in March this year), we must continue to demonstrate that liberal democracies work. This was a key focus of US President Joe Biden. I'd say it was his primary focus when he called the other three leaders together in the first meeting of Quad leaders,” said Morrison.

    China considers Quad as a US-led grouping meant to counter its growing influence in the region.

    Australia ‘Hyping’ China Threat

    The remarks by the Australian prime minister and defence minister come a day after Beijing hit out at Canberra and Tokyo for “interfering” in Beijing’s domestic affairs.

    At the 2+2 Dialogue between Australia and Japan on Wednesday, the two Quad allies raised serious concerns about China’s militarisation in the East and South China Seas.

    “Japan and Australia are hyping up the so-called 'China threat' theory, maliciously slandering and attacking China and wantonly meddling in China's domestic affairs. China firmly rejects this,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

    “We urge Japan and Australia to abide by international law and basic norms of international relations including respect for other countries' sovereignty and non-interference, stop meddling in China's internal affairs and stop undermining regional peace and stability,” the Chinese official added.

    Related:

    India Will Harm Its 'Strategic Interests' by Backing Quad Allies on Myanmar Coup: Ex-Envoy to Yangon
    US Will 'Expel' India From Quad if Delhi Buys S-400 Missile Systems From Russia, Warns BJP Lawmaker
    South Korea Denies Reports of Invitation by US to Join Quad Security Dialogue
    Tags:
    Scott Morrison, NATO, India, Japan, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse