Register
16:29 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus looks at a display of Australian wines at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2020. China is raising import taxes on Australian wine, stepping up pressure on Australia over disputes including its support for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus.

    Beijing Blasts Japan, Australia for ‘Slandering’ PRC, Playing Up ‘China Threat’ Amid Security Talks

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082814459_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9f13cb90db7aa19a8b04cabd81bdcf67.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202106091083109750-beijing-blasts-japan-australia-for-slandering-prc-playing-up-china-threat-amid-security-talks/

    Tokyo and Canberra expressed concerns over what they said were the People’s Republic’s “coercive” and “destabilizing” activities in the Asia Pacific region on Wednesday, vowing to strengthen defence ties, and repeating previously expressed allegations about the poor human rights situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

    China objects to efforts by Japan and Australia to play up the so-called “China threat,” and to maliciously “slander” Beijing over its internal affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said.

    “Issues relating to Xinjiang and Hong Kong are China’s internal affairs that brook no foreign interference. Japan and Australia are hyping up the so-called ‘China threat’ theory, maliciously slandering and attacking China and wantonly meddling in China’s domestic affairs. China firmly rejects this,” Wang said, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday.

    Calling on Japan and Australia to “abide by international law and basic norms of international relations,” including respect for sovereignty and non-interference, Wang urged the two countries to “stop meddling” in China’s affairs, and “stop undermining regional peace and stability.”

    Police officers fold Chinese and Hong Kong flags at a flag-lowering ceremony in front of the Golden Bauhinia statue on the square, in Hong Kong, China March 30, 2021.
    © REUTERS / LAM YIK
    Police officers fold Chinese and Hong Kong flags at a flag-lowering ceremony in front of the Golden Bauhinia statue on the square, in Hong Kong, China March 30, 2021.

    ‘Grave Concern’

    Earlier in the day, Japan and Australia issued a joint communique expressing their “grave concern” about alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, and about actions ‘weakening Hong Kong’s democratic institutions.’

    The joint statement was released after a video conference call between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, in which the two countries agreed to strength defence ties over China’s alleged malign activities in the Asia-Pacific region, including its territorial claims in the East and South China Seas.

    Tokyo and Canberra pointed to “serious concerns about the recent negative developments and serious incidents in the South China Sea, including continuing militarization of disputed features, dangerous use of coast guard vessels and ‘maritime militia’, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ resources exploitation activities.”

    Wang responded to the South China Sea security claims by reiterating that Beijing has “indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their nearby waters, and over Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands.”

    Japan and China have a decades-old dispute over the Japanese-controlled, China-contested Senkaku Islands (a small chain of uninhabited rock formations about 170 km northeast of Taiwan). China refers to the formation as Diaoyu. China also has an ongoing territorial dispute with its neighbours in the South China Sea, claiming maritime areas which are also claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines. The countries agreed to a set of preliminary guidelines for a dispute resolution mechanism in 2011, but further negotiations have been hampered, partially due to Washington’s move to declare the South China Sea to be a ‘matter of US national interest’ and American diplomatic and military support to regional nations seeking to contest China’s claims. These actions have been complimented by regular US ‘freedom of navigation’ naval patrols in the region – a policy Beijing has vigorously criticized.

    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)
    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)

    Japan and Australia are holding talks on the creation of a defence cooperation pact which would allow Japan’s military – the Self-Defence Force, to assist in the protection of Australian military assets, and for the two countries to engage in joint drills, and assist one another in the areas of transport, supply and intelligence-gathering. Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s talks , Defence Minister Kishi said that Tokyo and Canberra would need to “further deepen security cooperation” to “proactively contribute to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.”

    Tokyo and Canberra have been negotiating the defence pact since last October.

    Escalating Tensions

    Relations between China and Japan have floundered in recent months, particularly as the Biden administration has sought to shore up its alliances with regional nations into anti-Beijing coalition known as the ‘Quad’. Diplomatic relations between Beijing and Canberra have been notoriously poor for several years now amid a trade dispute which started in 2018 when Australia banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from being involved in construction of its 5G infrastructure. The dispute escalated in 2020 after Canberra hinted that China may be to responsible for the coronavirus pandemic, and expanded further into tit-for-tat raids on the homes of journalists working in the two countries, a host of tariffs and export restrictions, and a Chinese ban on the import of coal from Australia – once one of its largest sources of thermal and coking coal.

    CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
    FILE PHOTO: Piles of imported iron ore are seen at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang

    In his comments Wednesday, Wang urged Tokyo and Canberra’s allies in Washington to scrap a bill ostensibly aimed at challenging China’s growing tech capabilities, saying the proposed legislation “distorts facts, denigrates China’s development path and domestic and foreign policies,” and interferes in China’s affairs in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders cast their votes on Hong Kong electoral reform at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    Chinese Parliament Slams US Bill Addressing 'Tech Threat' Coming From China
    Advising the US not to treat China as an “imaginary enemy,” and suggesting that the US was its own “greatest threat to itself,” Wang stressed that China would remain committed to its policies of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, but would also to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

    The Senate approved the new legislation, known as the ‘United States Innovation and Competition Act’, on Tuesday, with the measure authorizing nearly $190 billion for the strengthening of US technology and research leadership initiatives. The bill will now head to the House of Representatives , which already passed a different version of the legislation, and will need to be molded into a single bill before it can be sent to the president for signature.

    Related:

    Biden Discusses With Japan Prime Minister Challenges Posed By China, North Korea
    China Accuses US, Japan of 'Ganging Up' Against Beijing
    Australia Disappointed After China Freezes Economic Talks ‘Indefinitely’
    Iron Ore Price Soars as China-Australia Trade Uncertainties Linger
    China Slams ‘Irresponsible' Australia, New Zealand PMs Over ‘Gross Interference’ in Internal Affairs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse