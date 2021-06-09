Thousands of Nurses Go on Nationwide Strike in New Zealand to Demand Pay Raise - Video

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) announced the eight-hour strike on Monday after it rejected the second pay offer from district health boards in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement negotiations.
"We need the Government and the DHBs to come up with a profession-enhancing offer right now that truly recognizes the contribution nursing staff make and that ensures the future of nursing for the wellbeing and safety of us all," NZNO Lead Advocate David Wait said, as quoted in a press release.
The NZNO has reportedly asked for a 17% pay raise, but the government denied the request, saying it cannot afford it.
