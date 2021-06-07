At Least 50 Reportedly Killed in Collision of Two Express Trains in Southern Pakistan

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early on Sunday, killing at least 50 people and injuring about 70 others, according to TV channel ARY News.
Earlier, the broadcaster reported that at least 36 people had been killed as a result of the accident.
According to police, up to 25 people may have been trapped in the carriages.
Rescue teams and emergency agencies are at the scene, transporting dead and injured passengers to nearby healthcare facilities.
Train traffic on the line has been temporarily suspended. There is no information what caused the train to derail.
Users in Twitter shared photos and video that reportedly depict the crash scene.
Train accident near ghotki pic.twitter.com/mPDMIhz4Wa— Kamil Arif (@CrkamilArif) June 7, 2021
پی پی پی ضلع صدر گھوٹکی میر بابر علی خان لونڈ کا ڈہرکی کے قریب ریتی اسٹیشن پر ملت ایکسپریس اور سرسید ایکسپریس ٹرینوں میں خوفناک تصادم— Team_Leader MBAKL President PPP Ghotki (@ishfaqnaich9) June 7, 2021
جاں بحق ہونے والوں پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار اور 50 زخمی ہونے پر جلد صحتیاب ہونے کی دعا کی۔@MirBabarLoond @mir_mpa @JamDharejo @MediaCellPPP pic.twitter.com/BnXM5buaGp
Pakistan: At least 30 killed as two trains collided in Ghotki in Pakistan's Sindh Province. Accident happened as Sir Syed Express train hit the Millat Express which had derailed.#pakistantrainaccident #TrainAccident #GhotkiTrainAccident #accidentpic.twitter.com/LkjMoEomYy— Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) June 7, 2021
Incidents with trains are not rare in Pakistan. Most are caused by deferred maintenance, technical problems, outdated equipment and worker error, as the government has not repaired aging the rails.
