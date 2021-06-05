Five Reported Killed, 15 Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern China - Video

According to the report, the attack took place in the afternoon in the city of Anqing. The police have reportedly already arrested the knifeman and are investigating the attack.
Five people have died and 15 people were injured in a knife attack on Saturday in #Anqing, a city in East #China's #Anhui Province. The attacker has been arrested and the case is now under investigation, according to local police. https://t.co/DxH8dzbZVo pic.twitter.com/O6FW4fiWMf— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) June 5, 2021
