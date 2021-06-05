Afghan Forces Kill at Least 12 People in 'Friendly Fire' Incident, Reports Suggest

According to the sources, the incident took place in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Friday. A militia commander was among the dead. The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident. Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.
Militia commander Mohammad Aziz Ashur died in AAF strike in Kohistan district #Badakhshan Apparent friendly fire #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sWpYdzzJxR— Dr. Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai Kayani (Drexy Baba) (@RisboLensky) June 5, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)