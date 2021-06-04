80,000 Ton Container Ship Causes Mayhem at Port in Taiwan - Video

An 80,000 ton container ship has caused mayhem at a port in southern Taiwan after it crashed into it. According to the port master, the incident occurred at midday local time. The Orient Overseas cargo ship collided with two overhead cranes, which then smashed into containers that were standing nearby, sending port workers running for cover.
Container ship collision causes Crane to collapse at Kaoushing Port, Taiwan pic.twitter.com/yRKSRihwQM— Odomankoma Maritime News (@OdomankomaNews) June 3, 2021
Reports say at least 50 containers have been damaged by the crash which is estimated to have caused damage worth tens of millions of dollars. Local authorities have launched an investigation after it was discovered that the ship's crew did not respond to radio messages sent by port officials who were warning it against getting too close to the port.
Port officials said it was a miracle that no one was killed during the incident. As stated above, only one individual - who worked on the crane - was hospitalised with cuts on his arms and legs. Doctors are examining him for potential internal injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)