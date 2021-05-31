Korea's Kim Out of Public Eye for Almost One Month, Longest Absence in 2021, Seoul Says

According to Seoul, the North Korean leader was last seen in public on 6May when he held a photo session with the members of the military's families following an arts performance.
"There have been no reports of leader Kim Jong-un's public activity for 24 days since May 6 ... This is the longest period featuring no public activity this year," Lee said at a briefing when asked about Kim's absence.
The official, however, refrained from commenting on possible reasons for Kim's absence.
Media has repeatedly reported on periods when the North Korean leader was absent from public view. In particular, his 20-day absence last spring sparked worldwide speculation over his health, with media alleging he had heart surgery. After that, he did not make any public appearances from 22 October to 16 November.
