VIXX's Ravi Ready to Return With New Release ‘Roses’

VIXX member Ravi shared a poster of the upcoming release of “Roses” via social media on 26 May.
May 25, 2021
Kim Won-sik, also known as Ravi, aside from VIXX's activities, debuted as a solo artist in 2017 with the mini album R.EAL1ZE. In 2019, he decided not to renew his contract with Jellyfish Entertainment, which manages VIXX. However, despite this, he continues to promote as a member of the group whenever the band has a comeback. He established his own hip-hop label GROOVL1N and is known for being good at producing songs.
Ravi's last hip-hop release “BUM", featuring Chillin Homie and Kid Milli, was released in February 2021 and was arranged with traditional Korean singing and instruments. It gained a lot of attention as a unique performance and mixture of styles.
