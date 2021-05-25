Register
01:51 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (File)

    Ousted Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Defends NLD Party in First Court Appearance Since Military Coup

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106125/17/1061251717_0:3:1200:678_1200x675_80_0_0_1006f3b0ce8450ac1d1b75cac65b7c58.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105251082987077-ousted-myanmar-leader-suu-kyi-defends-nld-party-in-first-court-appearance-since-military-coup/

    Earlier, the Myanmar military - Tatmadaw - seized control of the government after having accused the National League for Democracy (NLD) of committing voter fraud after the party managed to secure enough seats to form the country’s next government. On Friday, the junta-appointed election commission threatened to dissolve the party over the claims.

    Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi made her very first public court appearance on Monday since the February 1 coup d'état saw her arrested and placed on house arrest. The detained official took the opportunity to voice that her party would continue as long as the public supports it.

    Suu Kyi, who had previously appeared by video link, was determined to defend the integrity of her political party, a member of her legal team said, according to the New York Times. "Our party grew out of the people so it will exist as long as people support it," the Burmese leader said, one of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, relayed to the outlet.

    Courtroom photos show Suu Kyi sitting upright with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask while inside the court dock. Alongside Suu Kyi are ousted President Win Myint and former Naypyitaw Mayor Dr. Myo Aung, as well as two police officers who are seend standing behind the defendants.

    Suu Kyi’s lawyers have stated that she appears to be in good health after being able to speak with the Burmese official during a 30-minute special meeting. The legal proceeding was held in Myanmar’s capital of Naypyidaw, and was subsequently adjourned by the presiding judge until June 7. 

    The ousted leader has been held under house arrest for 16 weeks, since she was deposed in a pre-dawn raid that resulted in a charge of several violations, including illegally importing handheld radios and breaching COVID-19 rules, as well as allegedly taking bribes.

    Suu Kyi was initially held at her villa in Naypyidaw after the raid, however, she was moved - blindfolded - to her current, undisclosed location a week later.

    “She doesn’t know where she is living now,” defense lawyer Min Min Soe said. “She doesn’t know anything about what is happening outside.”

    U Thein Hlaing Tun, the lawyer of her co-defendant Dr. Myo Aung was arrested Monday on incitement charges, according to a Twitter post by Burmese news company The Irrawaddy.

    Since Suu Kyi’s arrest, many protesters and activists have taken to the street calling for the release of their chosen leader. In fact, a demonstration was held on Saturday outside of the Embassy of Myanmar in Washington, DC, by the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG), which formed in response to the February 1 coup.

    Supporters of the National Unity Government of Myanmar gather outside of Embassy of Myanmar in DC Image/ MariTi Blaise Lovell
    © Sputnik / Mariti Blaise Lovell
    Supporters of the National Unity Government of Myanmar gather outside of Embassy of Myanmar in DC Image/ MariTi Blaise Lovell
    Myanmar's military has largely cracked down on pro-democracy protesters since the coup, and is reported to have killed more than 800 people while detaining over 4,000 individuals, according to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

    The latest arrests included American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained at Yangon International Airport on Monday as he tried to board a flight out of Myanmar, his news organization Frontier Myanmar said in a Twitter post on Monday.

    Additionally, dozens of Myanmar security force members are reported to have been killed in an anti-junta movement that left 20 officers dead in the town of Moebyel in the Shan state. It is also estimated at least 10,000 people have fled their homes in Kayah, an eastern state in Myanmar that borders Thailand, after the latest violence.

    "They fled into nearby forests or nearby villages where their relatives live. We don't have an organised group to help," said an unidentified activist according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Allies of Aung San Suu Kyi to Form Interim Gov’t to Rival Military Leaders, Report Says
    New Charges Filed Against Ousted Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Lawyer Says
    Myanmar Military Accuses Detained Leader Aung San Suu Kyi of Accepting $600,000 Bribe, Gold
    Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi of Involvement in Unrest at This Stage
    Myanmar Junta-Appointed Election Body to Dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's Party, Reports Say
    Tags:
    courtroom, coup, National League for Democracy (NLD), Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse