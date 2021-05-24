GOT7's BamBam Announces Solo Album

Fans of K-pop band GOT7 – who recently split ways with the JYP Entertainment agency – have something to cheer about following news that band member BamBam is getting ready to release his first solo album. He shared a photo teaser of the album on his Twitter page on the 24 May.
After signing a contract with ABYSS Entertainment, BamBam finally has a chance to express himself as a solo artist.
Ahgases (the official name of GOT7 fans) have taken to social media to express their excitement.
Kunpimook Bhuwakul, known by his stage name BamBam, joined GOT7 in 2014.
