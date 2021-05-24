Popular South Korean Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in Confirm Relationship

South Korean actress Lee Da In’s agency 9Ato Entertainment confirmed that she has been dating famous actor Lee Seung-gi for the last six months. The couple hooked up thanks to their mutual love to golf.
This news comes shortly after Sports Kyunghyang reported that the stars were in a relationship.
Dispatch, well-known for disclosing the love affairs of South Korean celebrities, recently published photos of the couple together when they visited Seung-gii's grandmother.
Lee Seung-gi started his career as a singer but then moved into acting. His last K-drama “Mouse” was well received and recorded high ratings.
Many fans have congratulated the couple on social media.
May 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/CiPCsA7nXz
— Lee Seung Gi (@LeeSeungGi10) May 24, 2021
