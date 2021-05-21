Register
23:07 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, 2020 Model Y electric sports-utility vehicles sit in the parking lot of a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo. Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Tesla Cars Reportedly Banned From Some Chinese Government Compounds Over Security Concerns

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080700614_0:126:3256:1958_1200x675_80_0_0_8721bd54c3ccb50b6e3591a3964a6c74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105211082961856-tesla-cars-reportedly-banned-from-some-chinese-government-compounds-over-security-concerns/

    Reports previously detailed that China barred the use of Tesla vehicles at military complexes over concerns that information collected by the semi-autonomous automobile could prompt national security leaks. However, the move was also largely seen as part of China’s efforts to separate itself from the US amid the heated tech battle between the pair.

    Staffers working at Chinese government offices were recently reportedly informed that they could no longer park their Tesla vehicles inside work compounds as a result of growing security concerns that stem from the cameras installed on the cars.

    Citing two sources familiar with the developments, Reuters reported on Friday that senior officials “verbally instructed” the changes to staffers in at least two government agencies located in Beijing and Shanghai. 

    However, it’s unclear how many staffers were affected by the policy shift, if the new rule would be imposed across agencies nationwide, or if the changes were implemented at the behest of the Chinese government or simply by agency officials.

    It’s worth noting that while China does have its own semi-autonomous vehicles that are fitted with similar cameras and radars to assist drivers, the alleged mandate has only been enforced against the Tesla automaker.

    A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SUN YILEI
    A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020.

    An official response from China has not yet been issued on the matter.

    Similar reports emerged in mid-March detailing that the Chinese government was moving to bar Teslas from being driven into any military compounds over fears that the car would be able to obtain confidential data and set off a national security leak.

    At the time, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese government officials were worried that the vehicle’s cameras would reveal confidential information, such as “when, how and where the vehicles are being used, as well as the contact lists of mobile phones synced to them.”

    The ultimate fear was that the details would somehow be leaked back to the US.

    In some cases, Tesla cars were also reportedly prohibited from driving near compounds which house government employees and those working in sensitive industries.

    After reports surfaced about the cars being banned from areas used by the Chinese military, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk blasted claims that the vehicles could be used for espionage, underscoring that “there’s a strong incentive for us to be confidential.”

    In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany
    © AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
    In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany

    He further pointed out that Tesla would be “shut down” if such illegal practices were tapped in China or elsewhere. Incidentally, China is the car company’s second-biggest market and accounts for some 30% of its sales, according to Reuters.

    Tesla vehicles are fitted with approximately eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a radar in order for drivers to effectively use the vehicle’s Autopilot setting, a feature that on its own has been the focal point of driver safety issues over the last several years. 

    Additionally, the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are fitted with cabin cameras to record if and when the vehicle is involved in a collision or when its automatic braking system is triggered. However, the driver-facing cameras have raised privacy concerns over who is legally allowed to access the recordings.

    Related:

    Tesla Schedules Deliveries of China-Made Model 3 Cars on December 30
    China-Made Tesla Model 3 Blows Up in Shanghai
    A Challenger Appears: China’s Geely Launches ‘Zeekr’ Luxury Electric Car Brand to Compete With Tesla
    Sales of ‘Tesla Failure’ T-shirts Thriving in China Following Protest at Shanghai Auto Fair
    Tesla Sales Surge 150 Percent in China Amid German EV Motor Rivalry, Glencore Rare Earth Partnership
    Tags:
    cameras, espionage, federal agencies, Government, Military, China, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse