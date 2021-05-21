6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Yunnan Province in Southwest China - Video

The quake struck on 21 May at 21:48 (13: 48 GMT) local time at a depth of 10 km near the city of Dali, Yunnan Province, China. The tremor followed a 5.3-magnitude quake that hit 27 minutes earlier near the same area, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
Local citizens have been notified to stay away from buildings by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the earthquake’s aftershock was felt as far away as Hanoi, Vietnam.
In 2014, at least 398 people died after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ludian County in the same province. Thousands of houses collapsed after the quake and tens of thousands of people lost their homes.
