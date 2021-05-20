Videos: Passers-by Panic as 300M Shenzhen SEG Plaza Starts To Shake

A combination of underground rail lines, winds and fluctuating temperatures caused the SEG Plaza - which is almost 300m high - in Shenzhen's Futian district to wobble on 18 May, according to reports on local media.
According to preliminary findings, there was no earthquake in the area and engineers found no safety problems in the building’s structure. Chinese media suggested that the wobbling itself was vertical rather than horizontal and was caused by the aforementioned combination of factors.
Videos published by local media on Chinese social media platforms showed the skyscraper shaking on its foundations as hundreds of shocked pedestrians in the street outside took to their heels.
The tower began to shake at around 1 pm on 18 May. After the incident, everyone inside was evacuated and the building was sealed shut, regional media reports say.
Local authorities have yet to announce when the building will reopen.
