Kim Jong-un Bans Skinny Jeans, Mullets Fearing Capitalist Influences on Country, Reports Say

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has banned skinny jeans and mullet hairstyles in his country, Metro has reported citing a report from South Korea-based Daily NK. Sputnik has been unable to verify the claim but according to the British newspaper, he was guided by a fear that foreign fashion influences on local youth may lead to North Korea's collapse.
Piercings, dyed hair and T-shirts with slogans have also allegedly been banned.
Earlier, South Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported that a state-run North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned of the dangers of "capitalist" culture, which has caused socialism to collapse in several countries.
"History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a wall - regardless of its economic and defence power - if we do not hold onto our own lifestyle. We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalist lifestyle and fight to get rid of it," the newspaper wrote, according to Yonhap.
Last December, the news agency reported that Pyongyang reinstated a law banning possession of videos made in South Korea. Tensions remain high between Seoul and Pyongyang, which are still technically at war since the 1950-1953 conflict ended with an armistice but no peace agreement.
