Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rattles Japan's Tohoku Region - Video

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of the Honshu and Tohoku regions of Japan on Thursday night, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
There have been no immediate reports of specific earthquake-related damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning has been given by local authorities.
Felt #earthquake (#地震) M6.1 strikes 122 km SE of #Sendai-shi (#Japan) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/v3IHHz2Elp pic.twitter.com/YBtjHzL0ig— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 14, 2021
Japanese TV channel NHK has published a video from camera surveillance that is streaming the tremors felt on the island.
岩手 宮城 福島で震度4の地震 津波の心配なしhttps://t.co/ZyOSwhLx6Q#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/VuEwQ6HzY9— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) May 14, 2021
Despite the fact that the earthquake occurred relatively close to the infamous Fukushima nuclear power plant, there have been no reports of aftereffects from the aftershocks there so far.
Strong earthquakes occur on a regular basis in Japan, which is situated in a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire.
All comments
Show new comments (0)