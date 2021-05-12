5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Philippines

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) has recorded a 5.7-magnitude earthquake off the coast of northwestern Philippines.
There were no immediate reports of specific earthquake-related damage or injuries on Wednesday, nor have the local authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Felt #earthquake (#lindol) M5.8 strikes 116 km S of #Manila (#Philippines) 7 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/1PfNHkvc5V pic.twitter.com/Uc30SFQ8Nc— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 12, 2021
Social network users and media shared videos appearing to depict the tremor's aftermath, with eyewitnesses reporting that they felt light shaking on the islands.
🔴🇵🇭#Philippines 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Primeros videos #sismo en sector de lindol sacudió repentinamente alrededor de las 9:10 am. #lindol #lindolph #terremoto #lindol #lindolph#earthquake, #joshtve— Joshtve_ (@Joshtve_) May 12, 2021
🎥Video: #EarthquakePH #joshtve#earthquake #filipinas #Temblor pic.twitter.com/pLrCPfPDlN
🇵🇭 Magnitude 5.8 #earthquake jolts Occidental Mindoro, #Philippines, felt in Metro Manila Wednesday morning— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) May 12, 2021
🇵🇭 5月12日上午09：09左右，菲律宾西民都洛省阿伯拉·德·伊洛格镇附近发生5.8级地震，首都大马尼拉地区震感强烈。 pic.twitter.com/0uV5nqZDUx
According to seismological centres, the quake's magnitude ranged from 5.6 to 5.8 on the Richter scale.
Because of its position in the seismically dangerous Ring of Fire, which roughly coincides with the Asian, North American, and South American shores of the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
