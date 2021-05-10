There's Always a Bigger Fish: Dismembered Great White Shark Found on New Zealand Beach

The severed head of a great white shark has washed up on Pilot Bay beach in Tauranga, New Zealand. White Shark Conservation Trust later shared a gruesome picture of the dismembered shark.
"This act is illegal on a number of accounts [including] killing of a protected species and being in possession of parts of a white shark. These are prosecutable offences, and we urge anyone who knows anything about this to report their information to DOC or MPI", the trust said on its official Facebook page.
The head and innards of a juvenile Great Whit Shark have washed up on a beach in Pilot Bay, New Zealand https://t.co/dyeM20CX2A— H24 News Australia (@h24news_au) May 10, 2021
