Five People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Dunedin, New Zealand

The incident took place in a Dunedin supermarket earlier in the day. Two people among those injured were reportedly the supermarket's employees. Three victims are in critical condition and will undergo surgery later on Monday, police told reporters.
"Upon arrival, police located four people with serious stab-related injuries. We also located a man, who had been detained by members of the public, that we believe is allegedly responsible for this incident", the police said in a statement without revealing their identity, adding that the alleged offender was also hospitalised with injuries.
Police are responding to an incident in central Dunedin.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) May 10, 2021
It occurred on Cumberland St at about 2.30pm.
Initial information suggests several people have been injured.
One person has been taken into custody.
Further information will be released when available.
Stabbing in Dunedin: Hero bystanders tackle knifeman in supermarket attack that leaves three fighting for life https://t.co/2a2oeQqY9x pic.twitter.com/zaUab4hoJy— Stuff (@NZStuff) May 10, 2021
According to preliminary conclusions, it was a random attack. An investigation into the motives is underway.
All comments
Show new comments (0)