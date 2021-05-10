Second Passenger Bus Hit by Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours, Reports Say

The blast took place in Parwan's Pul-e-Matak area on Monday morning, killing two civilians and injuring nine others, TOLOnews said.
Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that another roadside bomb exploded in the southern Zabul province, targeting a passenger bus. The incident resulted in the death of over a dozen people. According to local media, another 41 people were injured.
Two civilians were killed and 9 more were wounded in a Taliban roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in Pul-e-Matak area in Parwan province this morning, health officials said. pic.twitter.com/9UnDK37T5w— khalilminawi (@khminawi) May 10, 2021
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.
